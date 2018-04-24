As hard as Samsung may have tried to spin the Q4 2017 sales numbers in India’s thriving smartphone market to cling on to the regional crown, the chaebol has no choice but to admit defeat for the three months ending March 31.

Believe it or not, this has been a more fruitful period for Xiaomi than even last year’s final 90 days, as the Chinese OEM managed to ship over 9 million smartphones in the world’s second-largest market.

That represents a staggering 155 percent annual growth for the makers of such hugely popular devices like the Redmi 5, 5A and Redmi Note 5, accounting for a 31 percent slice of the pie that’s the highest dominant share posted by any company since Q1 2014, when Samsung grabbed 33 percent.

The current world heavyweight champion enjoyed a decent quarter of its own, according to Canalys research, boosting its shipment scores by 24 percent year-on-year to “just under” 7.5 million units.

But there’s simply no keeping up with Xiaomi, which offers by far the best value phones in the region, including a record-breaking Redmi 5A model that single-handedly topped OPPO’s entire product portfolio.

The third most successful vendor in India racked up a total of 2.8 million shipments, while Xiaomi sold 3.5 million copies of the Redmi 5A alone between January and March 2018. Vivo was the country’s fourth largest OEM, with 2.1 million units shipped, but for some reason, Canalys doesn’t share the name of the company wrapping up the top five. What we do know is the former number five, Lenovo, saw its figures decline over 60 percent year-on-year to less than a million units, while the market as a whole surged a very healthy 8 percent to 29.5 million shipments.