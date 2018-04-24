If you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on a Galaxy S9-sized phone with dual rear-facing cameras, a flat screen and up to 6GB RAM, we’re sorry to inform you that mysterious Samsung SM-G8850 is expected to measure 6.28 inches in display diagonal after all. And pack either a Snapdragon 660 or Exynos 7885 processor, both of which would come with a significant raw speed downgrade compared to the SD845 and Exynos 9810.

According to a Twitter tipster with a mixed track record of predicting Galaxy releases, this SM-G8850 model number should correspond to a Galaxy A8 Star official name signaling its true roots.

Apparently, the mid-range giant will not be directly related to the S9 or S9+, instead increasing the size of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) “Infinity Display”, as well as the battery by a marginal 200 mAh, and adding a secondary shooter to the iPhone X-inspired backplate design.

Said rear cameras are tipped to combine 24 and 16MP sensors, with a single 24MP snapper in charge of selfie action, and your choice of 32 or 64GB internal storage paired with 4 or 6GB RAM.

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on a Galaxy A8 Star launch outside of China, and the same goes for another previously cryptic device revealed to carry Galaxy S8 Lite branding. All we know for certain about the SM-G8750 is that it packs a Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB RAM, at least according to a preliminary benchmark listing from a few weeks ago.