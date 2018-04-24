Samsung’s unreleased mid-range smartphones are not typically subject to the same onslaught of leaks as their flagship Galaxy S and Note-series cousins, but the upcoming A6 and A6+ may not be your traditional modest Android affairs.

That’s mainly because the two are widely expected (and they’ve been repeatedly rendered) to borrow the premium “Infinity Display” design language from the latest installments in the high-end S and Note families, as well as the A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018).

The Galaxy A6 and A6+ should be truly affordable, unlike the A8 and A8+, although in the spirit of full disclosure, we have no idea exactly how much they’re supposed to cost and when they’ll be released in key emerging markets like India.

What we do know, based on previously revealed renders and a couple of fresh batches of product images, is the plus-sized version will come with a dual rear-facing camera setup, while the “regular” A6 needs to settle for a single shooter on its back.

Both phones have Galaxy S9-inspired fingerprint readers mounted below their “main” cameras, as well as very pronounced and curvy antenna lines many potential customers are likely to despise.

On the front, there are obviously no physical buttons, possibly two selfie snappers, and definitely thin screen bezels. Of course, the Galaxy A6 and A6+ may not be as “Infinity” as the S9 and S9+, but they surely look better than the A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) they’re meant to replace.

Rumored specifications include 18.5:9 Super AMOLED panels with FHD+ resolution, Exynos 7870 processing power, 3 or 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, headphone jacks, and microUSB ports.