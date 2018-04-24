Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) reportedly receives Oreo update, at least in Russia
Verizon and T-Mobile are making Samsung look even worse than the world’s top smartphone vendor already looked delaying Oreo updates left and right. But if it makes Big Red’s Galaxy S7 users and those owning a Note 8 variant specific to the “Un-carrier” feel any better, the Android 8.0 rollout seems to have started for the mid-range Galaxy A3 (2017).
That… certainly doesn’t make things right for the chaebol’s 2016 and 2017 flagships, especially with the latest official A3 (2017) update reportedly limited to Russia for the time being.
“Mother Russia” is also the first and so far only place where Oreo goodies have been deployed to the Galaxy A5 (2017), while Samsung Turkey, for instance, barely expects the love to spread around those parts in early June.
A few extra weeks of waiting across most European markets is unlikely to make Galaxy A3 (2017) and A5 (2017) owners happy, but we can probably all agree it’s better to wait than receive a half-baked, buggy and unstable major OS promotion.
Keep in mind that the 2017 Galaxy A generation actually made its debut running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, scoring the Nougat revision already, and thus looking very likely to kick the bucket on Oreo. We’re talking a fairly modest 4.7-inch handset too, powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, with 2GB RAM and 720p screen resolution also in tow, so again, it’s best to wait for everything to run as smoothly as possible. You’ve come this far after all.