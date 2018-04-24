iOS

PayPal Credit and Barclays can no longer be used to finance Apple purchases in UK

If you’re in the United Kingdom and can’t afford the credit weight to finance your big Apple online purchase, you might consider alternatives as provided by said Apple. In this case, the company has supported financing direct from Barclays for purchases over £399 or PayPal Credit with checkouts of £99 or above. If users weren’t already partaking in those services, they could apply for it right then and there.

But as MacRumors found out today, those options are gone for mass consumers. Only institutional purchases made through the Education Finance Programme are still eligible for flexible payments.

The company offers a Barclaycard and Apple Rewards points to buyers in the United States. It has also worked with banks of select countries to finance EIPs for the iPhone Upgrade Program. However, it should be noted that checkout financing offers were removed from Apple Canada’s website last June.

Via
MacRumors
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.