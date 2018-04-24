Android

OnePlus 6 glass back purpose, iPhone SE 2 changes & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent teaser that the OnePlus 6 is getting a glass back, and why. Then we talk about the iPhone SE 2 and the rumors of its design change. The Huawei P20 Pro is next as we hear that it will launch in certain parts of North America soon. Samsung follows with its Pilot Season launch for VR. We end today’s show talking about the extra deals you can find for the Essential Phone.

Stories:
Amazon has a great new deal for the unlocked Essential Phone, Best Buy requires activation 7
Samsung springs into Pilot Season, narrative series for Gear VR
No headphone jack for iPhone SE 2, sources say, and no ‘main body size’ change either
Huawei P20 trio expected out in Canada on May 17, P20 Pro and Lite also ‘coming soon’ to India (Updated)
‘Honest’, premium OnePlus 6 design confirmed to use glass back providing ‘sense of value’

