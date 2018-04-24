Instead of finally unveiling a true flagship Android model with an up-to-date high-end processor and extra-wide Quad HD+ screen, long expected to be called Nokia 9, but recently rumored as an iPhone X trolling effort, HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to release yet another mid-range smartphone.

This may end up branded as the Nokia X6 rather than just the Nokia X, which is actually a name the old Finnish company used before. Way back in 2009, it designated a music-centric smartphone running the defunct Symbian OS, and of course, packing specs that now feel archaic, including 128MB RAM and a 3.2-inch touchscreen with 640 x 360 pixel resolution. You could opt for as much as 32GB internal storage, though, which was quite an accomplishment in the previous decade.

It remains to be seen if the new Nokia X6 will somehow maintain the focus on music consumption and digital hoarding room, with current speculation mostly aimed at revealing “modern” features like a 19:9 aspect ratio and Carl Zeiss-enhanced dual rear-facing cameras.

There’s a good chance this will be HMD’s first handset to embrace the controversial notch, looking to maximize the 5.8-inch screen real estate and fill a general gap between the Nokia 6 (2018) and 7 Plus we didn’t realize needed filling.

In order to do so, the reloaded X6 is tipped to cost CNY 1,599 (around $255) with 4GB RAM, and 1,799 yuan ($285) in a 6 gig configuration. The upper mid-end 5.8-incher should also offer Snapdragon 636 or Helio P60 processing power, likely going on sale regionally shortly after a formal announcement slated for this Friday, April 27.