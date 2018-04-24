That unique triple camera setup on the back of Huawei’s hot new P20 Pro is certainly one for the history books, as well as the superlative reviews, but might it be worth close to $900?

Probably not, especially without a warranty, CDMA network support or the official and explicit endorsement of any major US carrier. While the impressive 6.1-incher is technically still listed as up for pre-order on eBay from a couple of reliable sellers, Never MSRP already offers a substantial deal sweetener.

Instead of $880 or so, you can now pay a “measly” $799.99, and receive the Huawei P20 Pro in a classic (and classy) black paint job around April 30. There’s no pink or blue inventory left at the time of writing, although Sobeonline1 can hook you up with the latter flavor in exchange for the same $882.43 as before.

The two top-rated eBay merchants are also the only ones selling the “regular” P20, as well as the cheaper, lower-cost P20 Lite variant. A pink or black Huawei P20 currently fetches around $610, while the lightweight handset is available at $310 in your choice of blue, pink or black colors.

Keep in mind that these are all international, factory unlocked phones not meant for the US market, which shouldn’t necessarily create network compatibility issues. But it’s definitely something you want to remember before spending eight Benjamins on an otherwise deserving mobile product.