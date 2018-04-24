In China, OPPO tops sales, but Apple rakes the most cash

We don’t know how many iPhones Apple sold to Chinese consumers in the first calendar quarter last year, but whatever research Canalys did showed that it was the fourth biggest mover of units.

Well, numbers from Chinese firm Sino, reported by MyDrivers, now say that it is third, but it has pretty close neighbors.

In terms of unit sales made online, OPPO led the way with 18.52 million units while sister company vivo moved 17.34 million. Apple’s right up there with 16.8 million, but is followed by Huawei with 14.42 million and its sub-brand Honor with 14 million. Sixth-place Xiaomi remains in the notable category with 12.37 million while the rest of the list goes well into the single digits.

With prices as high as they are for an iPhone, it’s no surprise then that Apple has topped the revenues chart with approximately $14.6 billion in earnings from the market — that number is more than 27 percent of Apple’s gross earnings from Q1 of 2017. OPPO, Huawei and vivo follow on, but they’re nowhere close at around $5.2 billion to $5.8 billion.

Analysts see Apple losing its grip on the Chinese market in the next few years.