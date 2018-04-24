Android

Google Home gets BOGO discounts in the US and Canada

Contents
Advertisement

In the US, the Google Store is once again pushing the Google Home Mini as the addition that will extend your second Google Home speaker’s reach around the house. It’s doing so by offering a modest discount.

Customers buying two Minis through May 5 will be able to take $20 off, paying only $78 for the pair. Those who opt to get a Mini with a regular Google Home will get $25 off the order while a Google Home Max mixed with a Mini deducts $30 from the total.

In Canada, there’s a deal narrower in scope, but bigger in impact: shoppers can get an $80 discount if they buy two Google Home speakers at the price of $179 each.

If smart speakers with Google Assistant are your thing these days, you’ll be able to grab them for a song.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
MobileSyrup
Source
Google Store
Posted In
Android, Tablets
Tags
Canada, Deals, digital assistant, discounts, Google, Google Assistant, Google Home, Google Home Max, Google Home Mini, Google Store, News, smart speakers, US, voice assistant
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.