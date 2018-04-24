Google Home gets BOGO discounts in the US and Canada

In the US, the Google Store is once again pushing the Google Home Mini as the addition that will extend your second Google Home speaker’s reach around the house. It’s doing so by offering a modest discount.

Customers buying two Minis through May 5 will be able to take $20 off, paying only $78 for the pair. Those who opt to get a Mini with a regular Google Home will get $25 off the order while a Google Home Max mixed with a Mini deducts $30 from the total.

In Canada, there’s a deal narrower in scope, but bigger in impact: shoppers can get an $80 discount if they buy two Google Home speakers at the price of $179 each.

If smart speakers with Google Assistant are your thing these days, you’ll be able to grab them for a song.