At long last, PayPal makes its support of Samsung Pay official

There wasn’t any fanfare from the corporate side when Samsung Pay users first saw earlier this month that they could link their PayPal accounts for use with the mobile payments system: finally, they could join Google Pay users and tap-to-PayPal.

But apparently, PayPal has finally coughed up to it. It released a press release yesterday announcing the official “rolling out” of the Samsung Pay integration.

Users can officially select the “Add PayPal” when adding a new payment card. Those with the PayPal app who have the One Touch fingerprint authentication feature on will automatically be authorized while others will have to put in their account credentials with Samsung Pay. The user will also have to set a PIN and a top-up source bank for the PayPal balance.