It says a lot about the current state of the stagnant wearable industry that the Apple Watch Series 3 has been able to consolidate its manufacturer’s domination of both volume and profits despite so far launching in only a handful of markets with LTE support.

Built-in cellular connectivity topped the otherwise short and unimpressive list of upgrades way back in September 2017, initially reaching customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, the UK and the US before expanding to Hong Kong and Singapore just a couple of months ago.

It’s also important to highlight not all major wireless service providers in the aforementioned countries jumped at the chance to endorse and certify the LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 3 on their networks, and Chinese authorities even banned the device after originally welcoming it in the region.

But although you have to figure a Series 4 global release is fast approaching, the Series 3 with LTE continues its sluggish spread around the world. On May 4, it’ll be Denmark, Sweden and India’s turn to open pre-orders, with deliveries underway a week later.

Three is for the time being the lone mobile operator confirmed to support Apple’s newest iPhone-compatible smartwatch with both GPS and cellular connectivity in Denmark and Sweden, while Reliance Jio and Airtel will share the spotlight in India. Official pricing remains under wraps, but you can make a pretty solid guess based on your local GPS-only MSRP.