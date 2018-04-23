We’ve known for a little while that the mid-range Mi 6X would be the protagonist of an April 25 announcement event in China, and history suggests this will be released internationally as part of the Android One program under the Xiaomi Mi A2 name.

The upcoming phone’s specifications haven’t been a mystery either, but it’s always nice to be able to confirm key details ahead of a formal launch shindig. It doesn’t get more official than an appearance on Google’s Android.com portal, where the Xiaomi Mi 6X is still prematurely listed at the time of writing as featuring a 6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 32 or 64GB internal storage, Android 8.1 Oreo software, “telephony” and fingerprint support, but alas, no NFC capabilities.

Everything seems to check out, but we also know a 128GB variant is in the pipeline as well, pairing the extra local digital hoarding room with a generous 6 gigs of random-access memory.

As far as unconfirmed info goes, the Xiaomi Mi 6X could cost the rough equivalent of $285 (CNY 1,799) in a 4/64GB configuration, with an additional couple of gigs of RAM fetching a total of 1,999 yuan ($316) alongside the same hoarding space.

Last but not least, a leaked retail box picture appears to suggest there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack on deck. Meanwhile, that Snapdragon 660 processor widely expected to run the performance show should integrate Qualcomm’s artificial intelligence engine unveiled back in February.