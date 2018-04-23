Verizon certifies 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9 for use on its network

Verizon currently only sells the 64GB versions of Galaxy S9 and S9+. But if you’re a fan of carrying more on your Samsung flagship while also having Big Red provide your internet service, you may consider this good news.

PhoneArena reports that the network has recently certified 128GB and 256GB versions of the S9 and S9+ for use on LTE and its GSM roaming grids. All United States points of sales for the phones currently only carry the 64GB version, while the 128GB Galaxy S9 and the 128GB and 256GB S9+ are only available in a few regions, particularly China and Korea.

That said, if we could find more evidence from other carriers saying that these phones are fully suited for use with their networks, there could be more confidence in seeing Verizon selling 256GB Galaxy S9+ units. Otherwise, this evidence does make the case that the large variants will at least be available on the unlocked market in America.

Remember, just because a network supports a phone doesn’t mean it will sell it.