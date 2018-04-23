Android

T-Mobile stops Android Oreo roll-out for Galaxy Note 8

Either the Android Oreo update has given more problems to more factors down the firmware chain or these actors have totally failed on bug squashing. T-Mobile customers have been supposedly been waiting on LG to fix a “booboo” for its Android 8.0 update for the V30.

But Galaxy Note 8 users that haven’t had the update yet are still waiting at this point while those who already have the upgrade are wondering what’s going on: the OTA was first pushed out on April 1, but has been held since April 3 with no action since then.

It would be worthwhile for OEMs to work on Android 8.1 instead, with all the issues we’ve seen with it, but who truly knows at this point?

