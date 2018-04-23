Samsung springs into Pilot Season, narrative series for Gear VR

If it seems like things have been quiet for you on the virtual reality front, you may be a little tired from the gaming and interactivity. The last bit comes with the 360-degree territory — if you want the whole view, you’ve got to spin around and look sideways. While there have been some attempts to provide viewing content, there hasn’t been a concentrated effort around bringing episodic content to the user.

</small>

But now, Samsung has gathered together several series of actuality and fantasy into one, easy-to-access location. The company calls this initiative Pilot Season, which will appear as a channel in the Samsung VR Video service. Five series and one pilot have been picked up with all of the independent production houses involved given Samsung’s own 360 Round camera to use.

Here are the shows you’ll look forward to:

“&Design” is a self-described series looking into design aspects from scientific, technological and anthropological angles with each episode linked by “a universally humanistic theme.”

“Bro Bots” is a buddy-comedy series featuring two British robots joining the New York Police Department of the future, where bots are part of everyday life.

“The Interpretation of Dreams” places some creative liberties to the case studies of Sigmund Freud’s watermark publication, casting each story as a mystery that needs resolution.

“Lightcatcher” joins five young adventurers exploring the planet Earth in the year 2150 that wrap in adventure and romance.

Sam’s Surreal Gems is a series of shorts revolving around remarkable sketches that pokes at the viewer to find several Easter eggs laid throughout the segments.

“Voyages” is the animated pilot show of the group. This episode draws the viewer to experience life from birth to death with a soundtrack from Amon Tobin, Little Dragon, Jonny Greenwood, Elliot Cole and Roomful of Teeth.

All you have to do to get immersed is tap into a Gear VR with Controller and a compatible mobile phone.