Oreo is not rolling out to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge yet, and it may not come until mid-May
As if things weren’t bad enough on the software update front for the world’s largest smartphone vendor, even after the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 received stable Oreo in both unlocked and carrier-specific versions, Verizon jumped the gun late last week with what turned out to be a false alarm.
This is obviously not Samsung’s fault, but the fact remains two very powerful devices released just a couple of years back are still stuck with Nougat. No word from Big Red on when the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge might be treated to real Android 8.0 makeovers, but since they did score a fresh round of security patches on Friday, our guess is no sooner than a few weeks down the line.
Meanwhile, you may remember the Korean OEM’s Turkish branch supplied some extremely specific Oreo rollout dates early last month for a number of Galaxy phones and tablets. Unfortunately, a few of those dates have since been revised, with the S7 and S7 Edge now scheduled to make the jump on May 18 instead of April 13.
That’s quite a big delay, suggesting major issues in the testing process similar to Galaxy S8’s initial “unexpected reboots.” Interestingly, the LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 is now expected to get Oreo at the exact same time as the GS7 handset duo, with the mid-range A3 (2017), A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) pushed back from May 25 to June 1, at least for now. Wait, isn’t the update underway for the Galaxy A5 (2017) already… in Russia?