Excited for this week’s theatrical release of the latest installment in the epic Avengers franchise yet? Marvel Studios and OnePlus are teaming up to combine the hype around their newest products into something exceeding the imagination of both movie buffs and hardcore mobile tech enthusiasts.

While it remains unclear if the OnePlus 6 is also set to see daylight on or around April 27, a limited edition dedicated to the Infinity War cinematic spectacle is undoubtedly coming soon. At least in India, where the OEM’s devoted fanbase will be able to score free opening weekend tickets to the blockbuster film expected to crush all box office records.

You may need to hurry once the promotion kicks off in a few days, as only around 6,000 gratis tix will be offered for OnePlus users signing up on the company’s regional website with their phones’ IMEI numbers. The lucky 6,000 can choose a Friday, Saturday or Sunday screening on the 27th, 28th or 29th in cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, and Ahmedabad. No catches, no strings attached, and every ticket will even include complimentary snacks and a cold drink.

Meanwhile, the global OnePlus Twitter account continues to raise excitement for the OP6 launch with teasers ranging from cryptic to crystal clear. The latest such buzz-building tweet seems to fall into the former category, revealing a “Designed by OnePlus” text will be featured on the handset’s back, which apparently sports some “new materials.” Ceramic and glass are our top suspects, possibly with a brushed wood effect of sorts added to the equation to help the OnePlus 6 stand out.