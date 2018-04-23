Call it dead, but don’t call it gone. Reports of the Microsoft Store finally running out of stock of all remaining Windows 10 Mobile devices it had — the HP Elite x3 and the Alcatel IDOL 4S — were premature.

While the three holdout products on the website were out of stock for a time last week, a check as of press time shows that customers can purchase the HP Elite x3 Bundle (the phone for use on Verizon or with GSM networks with the Desk Dock) for $299 and the unlocked Alcatel IDOL 4S with Windows 10 bundled with VR goggles for $169. The IDOL 4S a la carte, at $99.99, remains without stock.

“We remain deeply committed to helping customers discover, buy, use and love Windows 10 devices,” Microsoft told VentureBeat.

Windows 10 Mobile development has essentially been sunset with maintenance updates being placed on a branch of Redstone 2. HP has said that it is committed to sell the Elite x3 through 2019.