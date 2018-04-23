Windows

Microsoft still has Windows 10 Mobile phones for sale, even though they were out of stock for a bit

Contents
Advertisement

Call it dead, but don’t call it gone. Reports of the Microsoft Store finally running out of stock of all remaining Windows 10 Mobile devices it had — the HP Elite x3 and the Alcatel IDOL 4S — were premature.

While the three holdout products on the website were out of stock for a time last week, a check as of press  time shows that customers can purchase the HP Elite x3 Bundle (the phone for use on Verizon or with GSM networks with the Desk Dock) for $299 and the unlocked Alcatel IDOL 4S with Windows 10 bundled with VR goggles for $169. The IDOL 4S a la carte, at $99.99, remains without stock.

“We remain deeply committed to helping customers discover, buy, use and love Windows 10 devices,” Microsoft told VentureBeat.

Windows 10 Mobile development has essentially been sunset with maintenance updates being placed on a branch of Redstone 2. HP has said that it is committed to sell the Elite x3 through 2019.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
43%
Like It
0%
Want It
29%
Had It
0%
Hated It
29%
Via
VentureBeat
Source
Microsoft Store
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
Alcatel, Desk Dock, Elite x3, HP, Idol 4S, Idol 4s with Windows 10, Microsoft, Microsoft Store, News, retail, sales, TCL, Windows, Windows 10 Mobile
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.