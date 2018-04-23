It’s the LG G7 ThinQ leak, “redux,” by Evan Blass

The LG G7 ThinQ has been leaked again. This time, Evan Blass has posted head-on profiles of each of the device’s sides.

It brings us far from replicas of blurry devices and the initial revelation that the phone would have four side buttons. The notch is still here and still barging into the FullView display, but there are very apparent bezels at the top and bottom flanks. The rear pane of glass has tight tapers from the edges and contains a fingerprint sensor, the dual-camera system (which provides an ever-slight bump in thickness) as well as the LG and G7 ThinQ brand marks. There’s a single speaker at the bottom placed opposite of a headphone jack and next to a USB-C port.

Social media reaction is overwhelmingly negative on what looks to be a final or near-final design. One tweet summed the material criticism succinctly:

Those bezels, there was no point in the notch xD — Renato Fontés (@RenatoFontes) April 23, 2018

OnePlus pre-empted the narrative of including a “chin” with the “notch” on the forthcoming OnePlus 6 saying it allowed minimal use of the top bezel while covering the panel’s connection to the logic board at the bottom.

The phone is to launch on May 2.