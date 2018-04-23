iOS

Geskin: iPhone SE 2 glass back design will allow for wireless charging

Artist Benjamin Geskin has been responsible for some compelling speculative renders of hot devices. He’s also growing his contact base in the manufacturing industry, further poking his thorn into the side of companies like Apple.

With a swell of reports supporting the launch of the seemingly budget-minded iPhone SE 2 coming in the next several weeks, Geskin has now chipped in his piece to the pot, giving new information and new art.

Geskin told CNET that the rumors are from personal sources.

While there’s a tenuous link between the “Jaguar” codename and the sequel to the iPhone SE, assuming the given premise, it is encouraging to hear this late in the pre-game that a glass design will allow for a wireless charging ability at a relatively affordable price though we’ll have to wait to see if it is on par with the 7.5W standard on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. And with signs pointing to a May or June launch, it isn’t surprising to hear that mass production has begun.

The iPhone SE 2 has seemingly been an on-and-off proposal for several months, but with Geskin’s tips being the latest of the tide, it seems like we’re almost definitely on now.

