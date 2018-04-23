Like almost all other Android smartphone vendors out there, Asus has a couple of new iPhone X-inspired flagships with notches. But the Taiwanese OEM also maintains a growing (and growingly ambitious) mid-range product portfolio sporting more “standard” designs and offering great bang for buck in various key global markets.

The latest such device is called ZenFone Max Pro M1, and it shouldn’t be confused with either the ZenFone Max Plus M1 or ZenFone 4 Max Pro. Convoluted name aside, this is actually a product to remember, starting at a ridiculously low $166 in India with a bunch of modern features in tow.

That’s Rs. 10,999 for an entry-level configuration with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space, as well as a large and wide 6-inch FHD+ display, dual 13 + 5MP rear-facing cameras, single 8MP selfie shooter, and extra-large 5000mAh battery.

For 12,999 rupees, or $197, you get most of the same respectable specifications, but of course, the memory and local digital hoarding room are upgraded to 4 and 64 gigs respectively. The icing on the cake is an upper mid-end 6GB RAM/64GB ROM variant, which also bumps up the primary shooter on the back of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to 16 megapixels, and the selfie cam to a 16MP sensor of itself, all for the low, low price of Rs. 14,999 ($227).

Asus is partnering with Flipkart for this affordable bad boy’s regional launch on May 3, and in addition to all the above, the direct Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro rival also offers a “pure Android experience” (with 8.1 Oreo out the box), decent Snapdragon 636 processing power, and both fingerprint and facial recognition for speedy and convenient biometric authentication. Flipkart is putting an end to “limited” warranties as well, providing coverage against everything from broken screens to liquid damage, hardware and software faults in exchange for 49 rupees ($0.74).