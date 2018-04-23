Other OS

As eSIM probe goes on, JP Morgan takes odds down for Sprint and T-Mobile merger

As the Department of Justice is investigating AT&T, Verizon and the GSMA for colluding to allow carrier locking with embedded SIMs, Sprint and T-Mobile have reportedly continued to talk about a possible third merger attempt. An analyst from JP Morgan believes that friction will grow with the negotiations.

Philip Cusick wrote in a note obtained by MarketWatch that the overall view of the government agency that carriers are colluding “could mean that a  potential Sprint + T-Mobile merger would face higher scrutiny” from regulators. The bank isn’t as confident about a deal going through.

All three combination attempts have taken place over the past four years, the last one failing in November.

 

