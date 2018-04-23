There’s still hope for the iPhone 5s to run iOS 12, its fifth potential major update
As iOS 11 dropped support for the Apple A6-powered iPhone 5 and 5c, released back in 2012 and 2013 respectively, and iOS 10 was unable to run on 2011’s A5-based iPhone 4s, we always assumed this year would mark the end of the software update road for 2013’s iPhone 5s.
But what if the Samsung-manufactured A7 chip inside the last of the (non-SE) 4-inch mohicans still has enough juice left in it to smoothly work with 2018’s iOS 12 makeover? After all, Apple is reportedly focused on substance, planning to bring fewer new features to the table than usual in a bid to improve system stability.
That might mean iOS 12 will basically be a faster, more reliable iOS 11, and the iPhone 5s has no problem supporting the latter. It all sounds reasonable enough in theory, while in practice, we know Apple has at least allowed developers to test the two together over the past few months.
Whether these tests will be fruitful or not, proving the 5s is indeed capable of scoring its fifth, yes, fifth major update, is likely to be made clear and official at the 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose on June 4. Until then, we can keep our fingers crossed, and silently prepare to sing Apple’s praises for potentially mopping the floor with Google.