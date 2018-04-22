The Meizu 15 series is powered by Samsung displays and an Exynos chipset

Chinese tech manufacturer Meizu is celebrating its fifteenth year as a company by releasing a commemorative series of smartphones that pertain to more traditional parameters instead of items like 2:1 displays and glossy industrial design.

The Meizu 15 Lite, Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus each come with unique chipsets, though they are well-stacked of themselves and are backed by very decent memory — check out the summary above.

Of note, the trio of devices have 16:9 displays, but with tight bezels for increased screen-to-body ratios: — the 15 Lite, for example, has an 83.4 percent ratio. The panels of the 15 and 15 Plus both come from Samsung, which has also provided its Exynos 8895 SoC for the 15 Plus. The dual-camera systems on the 15 and 15 Plus feature Sony sensors with a 12-megapixel sensor set at 3x “lossless” zoom and a large 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a sensor size of 1/2.3 inches. Software vendors One Mind and ArcSoft have added artificial intelligence software to help users beautify the heck out of every shot.

All phones come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera that can be used for facial recognition, an mTouch fingerprint sensor with authentication taking place within 0.08 seconds and an accuracy rate of 99.6 percent and front-facing stereo speakers. Meizu has outfitted the phones with linear vibration motors for quiet, finer reactions that can replicate button presses on the Flyme 7 UI on top of Android. The firmware has a Game Mode for all the tools a gamer might want during playtime while there’s a smarter file retrieval system as part of the device’s native AI system, One Mind version 2.0.

The phones are currently up for reservation before sales commence April 29 in China. The 15 Lite costs about $270, the standard 15 will cost $400 while the Deluxe version of the 15 Plus tops out at $525.