Amazon India starts pre-sales push for OnePlus 6

For the third consecutive year, Amazon.in will be the official retailer for the OnePlus flagship phone and will sell the OnePlus 6 in India. With that, the marketplace has launched a “Notify Me” page for the product.

Can’t wait for #TheSpeedYouNeed ? Get notified about the #OnePlus6 on Amazon India! Head to https://t.co/7vUJNmRiO7 to get notified! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/5zutQsAj8U — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 22, 2018

There’s no disclosure of when device sales will start. Shaky rumors out of China have placed the launch event for early to mid-May, but OnePlus has yet to set event plans.

India typically gets the latest OnePlus device several days after the United States and other regions get it, though the gap has closed down from weeks.