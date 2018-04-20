With the H1 onslaught of ultra-high-end Android smartphones pretty much over, rumors are already starting to ramp up regarding the next wave of flagship mobile devices. While you’d probably be inclined to expect a battle between heavyweights Samsung and Huawei for the title of most powerful and technologically advanced Android handset due out in the second half of the year, it doesn’t feel wise to rule out rising underdog Xiaomi.

After unveiling the “full screen” Mi MIX 2S and endorsing the gaming-centric Black Shark phone, the Chinese OEM still owes us a direct sequel to last April’s Mi 6. The Xiaomi Mi 7 was reportedly originally scheduled for a launch during the first half of 2018, but now a third-quarter rollout is on the cards. The delay may have been caused by difficulties in adopting 3D sensing technology rivaling the complexity, reliability and convenience of Apple’s Face ID feature on the iPhone X.

Xiaomi is purportedly looking to use a state-of-the-art facial recognition module jointly developed by Qualcomm, Himax Technologies and Truly Opto-electronics, which might not be Samsung and Huawei’s cup of tea. The world’s two largest Android smartphone vendors could be working on their own 3D solutions, as the aforementioned technology is currently limited to devices packing Snapdragon 845 processing power.

As such, more time is needed for development, successful testing and mass production, which probably means the Galaxy Note 9 and Mate 20 will have to settle for less secure, simpler 2D face scanners.