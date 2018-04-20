HMD continues its slow global rollout of second-wave Nokia-branded smartphones, focusing primarily on markets like the UK and India while snubbing the US almost altogether.

The high-end Nokia 8 Sirocco is now available in India #OnlyOnFlipkart, although you still need to wait ten more days for your pre-orders to be delivered. The beautiful pOLED 5.5-incher features “curves on all sides”, similar to Samsung’s flagship handsets, fetching however a slightly more reasonable 50,000 rupees than the Galaxy S9, for instance.

Of course, HMD Global made at least one major compromise by sticking to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 powerhouse SoC from last year instead of adopting the all-new and improved 845 processor. Still, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is an overall impressive slab, packing 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space and leveraging Zeiss expertise for top-notch dual rear camera low-light performance.

Incredibly enough, the Nokia 7 Plus also uses state-of-the-art Zeiss optics to enhance the two shooters on its back and single front-facing 16MP cam, all while fetching just Rs. 25,999. That equates to less than $400, compared to around $760 for the 8 Sirocco, and the Snapdragon 660 mid-ranger sports the larger, wider 6-inch 2:1 LCD screen as well.

Up for pre-order from Nokia’s regional e-store only, the 7 Plus is launching on April 30 as an Amazon exclusive as far as third-party retailers are concerned.

Don’t forget the Nokia 1 and new Nokia 6 are already available and shipping in India, priced at Rs. 5,499 ($84) and 16,999 ($258) respectively.