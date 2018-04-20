Is this the week ZTE dies? | #PNWeekly 301 (LIVE at 3p ET)
The US government may have dealt a fatal blow to ZTE’s consumer ambitions, preventing it from sourcing any components or software from the country. How does this Chinese telecoms company go forward?
Tim Cook thinks macOS and iOS should stay apart for our benefit. John Chen wants to see the BlackBerry Bold 9900 back on store shelves. And the LG V35 ThinQ is apparently coming in just a few weeks. All this and more with our guest, Domenico Lamberti, as you tune into the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on April 20 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 301
Recording Date
April 20, 2018
Hosts
Guest
News
- LG V40: Apparently will come after the V35 this year
- ZTE: The Commerce Department ax falls, Android‘s could, too
- LCD iPhone: Once thought to be $800, now could be $550?
- mac/iOS: Tim Cook hates “trade offs and compromise”
- Nubia: Mobile gaming needs a little Red Magic
- ASUS: ROG phone may also be coming soon
- BlackBerry: A Bold 9900 for $150? The CEO wants one
- Galaxy S10: Patents for bezelless phones with and without a notch
Strictly Not Phones
- Honor: Magicbook debuts as the brand’s first laptop
- Pixelbook: Google’s test bed may run Windows soon
- Intel: New Devices Group shuttered, Vaunt smart glasses canceled
•
See you soon!