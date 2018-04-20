The US government may have dealt a fatal blow to ZTE’s consumer ambitions, preventing it from sourcing any components or software from the country. How does this Chinese telecoms company go forward?

Tim Cook thinks macOS and iOS should stay apart for our benefit. John Chen wants to see the BlackBerry Bold 9900 back on store shelves. And the LG V35 ThinQ is apparently coming in just a few weeks. All this and more with our guest, Domenico Lamberti, as you tune into the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on April 20 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 301

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

April 20, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Domenico Lamberti

News

LG V40: Apparently will come after the V35 this year

ZTE: The Commerce Department ax falls, Android‘s could, too

LCD iPhone: Once thought to be $800, now could be $550?

mac/iOS: Tim Cook hates “trade offs and compromise”

Nubia: Mobile gaming needs a little Red Magic

ASUS: ROG phone may also be coming soon

BlackBerry: A Bold 9900 for $150? The CEO wants one

Galaxy S10: Patents for bezelless phones with and without a notch

Strictly Not Phones

Honor: Magicbook debuts as the brand’s first laptop

Pixelbook: Google’s test bed may run Windows soon

Intel: New Devices Group shuttered, Vaunt smart glasses canceled

•

See you soon!