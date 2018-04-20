Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors of an iPhone X 2018 that sports LCD technology, dual SIM capabilities, and will be significantly less expensive. Then we talk about the Honor 10 and some of its recent leaks as we get close to a possible event. A possible iPhone SE 2 follows as we hear a possible launch date. 5G is next as the spectrum gets closer to a launch now that the FCC is providing dates. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Best Buy shaves $350 off Galaxy S9 price, $450 off S9 Plus with monthly Verizon payments

– FCC prepares for 5G spectrum auctions from November

– Circumstantial evidence mounts in support of imminent iPhone SE 2 launch

– Honor 10 design leaked in crystal clear renders, specs revealed as similar to Huawei P20

– LCD iPhone now predicted to drop to $550, have a dual-SIM option