Rejected by all major US carriers at the local government’s recommendation, Huawei has no intention to bring unlocked variants of its newest P-series flagships stateside either. Officially, that is. Instead, the P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro are primarily focused on the old continent in their mission to double the global sales tally of the P10 lineup, also looking to expand to Canada and India before long.

Specifically, the three swanky iPhone X-inspired Android handsets with divisive screen cutouts are scheduled to make their joint commercial debut up north on May 17, launching with pretty comprehensive regional operator support. You’ll be able to purchase these from Rogers, Bell, Telus, Fido, Virgin Mobile, Koodo and Videotron starting next month, but alas, we don’t know anything about recommended Canadian price points.

We have no idea how much the Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are supposed to cost in India either, but we should find that out on Tuesday, April 24. That’s probably also when the two’s actual release date will be shared with the local public.

Until then, you can register for notifications on Amazon.in, where the ultra-high-end P20 Pro and mid-range P20 Lite will apparently be sold exclusively. It doesn’t seem like the “regular” P20 is coming to India, at least not anytime soon, which makes sense in a way, although it might leave quite a big gap between the triple camera flagship and Leica-lacking dual shooter featherweight.