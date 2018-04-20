No, HTC has not given up on own-brand Android smartphones… yet, and the languishing Taiwanese company even thinks it can still compete in the high-end arena against the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ or Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro. Of course, it may already be too late for the U12+ to become a mainstream hit, especially with no fall rival for the Note 9 and Mate 20 reportedly in the pipeline.

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t sound like we’ll have to wait much longer for the 6-inch U11+ sequel, repeatedly rumored to be unveiled sometime in “early May”, and now expected out in stores as soon as “the end of May” or “early June.” A fresh news report in HTC’s homeland sees that particular regional release timeline in the cards, although it’s unclear if the forecast is based on new information or older speculation.

We also don’t know when and where the HTC U12+ might be launched on the Western Hemisphere, while the rumored Taiwanese pricing circles the equivalent of $850 with 128GB storage. There should be a more reasonable 64 gig variant as well, but we’ve heard conflicting word on memory, with both 6 and 8 gigs of RAM definite possibilities.

Today’s report doesn’t go into too much detail regarding other specifications, previously revealed to include a grand total of four cameras, Quad HD screen resolution, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a 3420mAh battery. That sounds… okay, but will it be enough to put a dent in Galaxy S9 and P20 sales?