Far from the runaway success many anticipated for Android founding father Andy Rubin’s first solo effort, the Essential Phone must have substantially improved its underwhelming sales numbers reported a couple of months back. That’s because the undoubtedly flawed handset has been the protagonist of more sweet deals than we can remember recently, frequently fetching significantly less than 500 bucks.

Keep in mind that this product used to cost a whopping $699, with such premium features in tow as a titanium body, ceramic back, “edge-to-edge” 5.7-inch QHD screen, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, dual rear-facing cameras, and relatively large 3040mAh battery.

Stop thinking about this as a flagship device for two seconds, and you’ll learn to appreciate its pretty much unrivaled quality/price ratio. Especially at $349.99, which is how much Amazon is currently charging in a “Black Moon” flavor only.

You may need to hurry to take advantage of that irresistible new deal, unless you’re fine with activating the Essential Phone on Verizon, in which case Best Buy will also let you purchase the handset in exchange for $350. For those looking to activate it “later”, the price is still $399.99, which goes for the “Pure White” version at Amazon and Best Buy as well. Finally, the Amazon-exclusive “Halo Gray” paint job requires you cough up $499.99.

Circling back to the $350 model, let us wrap this up by confirming that the Essential Phone on special sale is indeed unlocked and compatible with all major carriers, including Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.