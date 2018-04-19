Apple doesn’t like to hear about its projects being leaked, but one of them that recently got out was a bridge of sorts for apps to work on macOS and iOS that could come out later this year.

Some sort of merger of ecosystems could be advantageous potentials for the company as it tries to compete with convertibles from Google and Microsoft. One place this form factor is gaining traction is in the classroom.

Tying threads together, Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently in a classroom in Chicago to tell educators all about the new iPad 9.7, which runs iOS. Speccing out a full set-up with the Apple Pencil and a keyboard would cost less than $600 and give users much of the learning capabilities they would need in a digital classroom. But there could always be more apps punching in heavier classes like Final Cut or an Adobe Creative Cloud app that could fit into the mix and, perhaps, replace the need for a MacBook.

One thing that would help the notion along is a combined iOS-Mac paradigm.

When Cook was confronted by The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Peter Wells at the event on the overall view on this, he gave what was termed “an interesting response.”

We don’t believe in sort of watering down one for the other. Both [The Mac and iPad] are incredible. One of the reasons that both of them are incredible is because we pushed them to do what they do well. And if you begin to merge the two […] you begin to make trade offs and compromises. So maybe the company would be more efficient at the end of the day. But that’s not what it’s about. You know it’s about giving people things that they can then use to help them change the world or express their passion or express their creativity. So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don’t think that’s what users want.

Cook may be throwing indirect shade onto the reporting of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, but the journalist is well-sourced and has had a reliable track record when it comes to publishing early bets.

But beyond all that, Cook fails to negotiate nuances in his characterization of “trade offs and compromises” and neglects the ultimate mission that those supposed “downgrades” may bring: an overall better experience for the people who would desire or need to utilize a more customizable, portable product. Still, his comments are within the vein of Apple’s market positioning that’s helped the company achieve consumer appeal and gross profitability.