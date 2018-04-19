Instead of following the Galaxy A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) with 2018 editions of the same names, Samsung has decided to unveil the upper mid-range Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) a few months ago, also prepping slightly lower-end A6 and A6+ devices with flagship-borrowed “Infinity Display” designs.

Things are starting to become clearer and clearer as far as the two upcoming bezel-light phones are concerned, with the “regular” Samsung Galaxy A6 today tipped to offer a 5.6-inch “HD” screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space. HD probably means HD+ if you want to get technical, at an exact resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels yielding an 18.5:9 aspect ratio identical to those of the S9 and S9 Plus.

We’re guessing the A6 Plus will therefore stand out not just by sporting a larger 6-inch or so panel, but also by delivering superior FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, like the A8 and A8 Plus. Back to the non-Plus A6, information received by the 91mobiles blog from unnamed “retail sources” suggests the 5.6-incher will soon be released in India before any other market, similar to the dual camera Galaxy J7 Duo.

Speaking of, the Samsung Galaxy A6 is expected to come with a single 16MP rear-facing shooter, but actually two selfie cams, one of which should pack 16 megapixels of its own. A 3000mAh battery will be in charge of keeping the lights on, matching the cell capacity of the smaller, sharper 5.2-inch Full HD Galaxy A5 (2017). No words on pricing just yet.