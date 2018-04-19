Android

Mid-range Samsung Galaxy A6 rumored to come to India soon with dual front-facing cameras

Contents
Advertisement

Instead of following the Galaxy A5 (2017) and A7 (2017) with 2018 editions of the same names, Samsung has decided to unveil the upper mid-range Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) a few months ago, also prepping slightly lower-end A6 and A6+ devices with flagship-borrowed “Infinity Display” designs.

Things are starting to become clearer and clearer as far as the two upcoming bezel-light phones are concerned, with the “regular” Samsung Galaxy A6 today tipped to offer a 5.6-inch “HD” screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space. HD probably means HD+ if you want to get technical, at an exact resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels yielding an 18.5:9 aspect ratio identical to those of the S9 and S9 Plus.

We’re guessing the A6 Plus will therefore stand out not just by sporting a larger 6-inch or so panel, but also by delivering superior FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, like the A8 and A8 Plus. Back to the non-Plus A6, information received by the 91mobiles blog from unnamed “retail sources” suggests the 5.6-incher will soon be released in India before any other market, similar to the dual camera Galaxy J7 Duo.

Speaking of, the Samsung Galaxy A6 is expected to come with a single 16MP rear-facing shooter, but actually two selfie cams, one of which should pack 16 megapixels of its own. A 3000mAh battery will be in charge of keeping the lights on, matching the cell capacity of the smaller, sharper 5.2-inch Full HD Galaxy A5 (2017). No words on pricing just yet.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
91mobiles hub
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6 Plus, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A8, India, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).