Android

Qualcomm job cuts stand at 1,500 in California, more elsewhere

Contents
Advertisement

Updating yesterday’s story on Qualcomm’s announced job cuts, sources to Bloomberg now say that 1,500 positions will be let go in the company’s California offices with others set to be laid off elsewhere.

The company itself has not provided specific numbers. The company last reported in September that it had 33,800 employees, so the move would represent a minimum staff cut of 4 percent — the number may be verified once Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications are filed to the state of California. It last cut 1,000 positions in 2015.

Qualcomm had gotten tepid investor support following the mandated collapse of Broadcom’s acquisition offer for the competing chipmaker. It has since responded by doubling down on current revenue streams and has targeted the elimination of $1 billion in annual costs.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Bloomberg
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
business, chipsets, components, layoffs, News, qualcomm, semiconductors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.