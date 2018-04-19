OnePlus never settles for boring smartphone designs or conventional advertising, currently looking to build hype around an already controversial OP6 in a number of highly original ways. The Chinese OEM has been pretty straightforward regarding various specs and features, and now we also know for sure there will be a Marvel-sanctioned Avengers-themed special edition of the company’s next flagship killer.

Rumored to be released in the UK as well as India, the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition has only been confirmed so far for an imminent commercial debut in the latter country, which just so happens to be the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Late last year, a OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was introduced exclusively for the Indian market before eventually making its way to Scandinavia.

Clearly, OnePlus’ association with Marvel Studios takes that Disney partnership to the next level, leveraging “one of the most recognized and respected international entertainment brands in the world” and a “rapidly growing” smartphone brand with an “overwhelming and loyal fan following owing to its unwavering focus on bringing the best technology to its users.”

Together, OnePlus and Marvel will “come face to face with infinite power and the war that will decide the fate of our universe” on April 27. Wait, does that mean the OnePlus 6 is coming next Friday, at least to India? Or will we just witness an even bigger marketing push starting on the theatrical premiere date of the latest Avengers blockbuster? We’ll find out pretty soon.