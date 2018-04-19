Motorola Beta Experiences program hopes to improve Moto apps

It’s not talked about often these days, but Motorola still has some of the best features and optimizations to its interpretation of Android. Gestures to access the flashlight or the camera and some other access enhancements comprise most of the tweaks, but there could always be room for a bit more.

More could be what Motorola is targeting as it launches the Beta Experiences program. Android Central reports that Vice President of Product, Dan Dery, announced the initiative during the launch of the Moto G6 and Moto E5 in São Paulo.

Details were lacking at the event itself, so it’s likely that we’ll learning more as the new Moto devices circulate to buyers.