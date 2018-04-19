Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play Hands-On

Today, Motorola announced two new models of their budget-friendly line of Moto E Android smartphones. The Moto E devices have generally been known for their extremely low prices and not much else. With the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play, we’re getting a good upgrade in terms of the specs and capabilities while keeping the price pretty low. How low? Well, we don’t really know yet, as that will be dependent on carriers so you’ll have to come back later to get all the details when these phones are closer to release (which should be maybe around June.)

We’ll start with the Moto E5 Plus. This one looks pretty high end, especially in the “Mineral Blue” color option. It’s glossy and gorgeous. Of course it’s also available in black, I mean “flash grey”. It’ll also have a nice 3GB of RAM, along with the Snapdragon 435 CPU, TurboPower charging, and a 6″ display with the popular 2:1 aspect ratio (also known as 18:9 if you multiply that by 9 for some reason.)

The Moto E5 Play is probably going to be even less expensive than the E5 Plus. You may remember previous versions of this phone selling for around $40. Besides the most-likely burner-level price possibility, another really nice thing about the E5 Play is that it has a user-removable battery. Sure, having a TurboCharge option that can get you 6 more hours of battery life after 15 minutes of charging is cool and all, but if you keep a spare battery in your wallet, you can have a whole 2nd day’s worth of battery life in maybe 5 seconds with no charger at all. Removable batteries are still much smarter.

Check out the photos and detailed specifications below for more about these two new phones, and let us know in the comments what you think.

Moto E5 Plus

Technical specs for Moto E5 Plus Operating System Android™ 8.0, Oreo™ System Architecture/ Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 processor with 1.4GHz Octa-core CPU and Adreno 505 GPU Memory (RAM) 3 GB Storage 32 GB with microSD Card support (up to 128 GB) Dimensions 161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm) Weight 200 g Display 6” HD+ (1440 x 720), IPS LCD Battery 5000 mAh, Non-removable Charging 15W TurboPower™ Charger, 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge Water Protection Water repellent coating (p2i) Network Bands (by model) 4G LTE (Cat6), CDMA / EVDO Rev A, UMTS / HSPA+, GSM / EDGE

4G: TDD LTE band 41(Full) FDD LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/66

3G: WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8 CDMA BC0/BC1/BC10 Rear Camera 12 MP, f2.0, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization Video Capture 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps) Front Camera 8 MP, f2.2, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light SIM Card Single Nano SIM Connectivity Micro-USB port, USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack FM Radio Yes Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 4.2 LE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot Speakers/Microphones Front-ported speaker, 2-Mics NFC No Location Services GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS Sensors Fingerprint reader, proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, sensor hub, gyroscope, magnetometer (e-Compass)

Moto E5 Play