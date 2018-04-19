Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play Hands-On
Today, Motorola announced two new models of their budget-friendly line of Moto E Android smartphones. The Moto E devices have generally been known for their extremely low prices and not much else. With the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play, we’re getting a good upgrade in terms of the specs and capabilities while keeping the price pretty low. How low? Well, we don’t really know yet, as that will be dependent on carriers so you’ll have to come back later to get all the details when these phones are closer to release (which should be maybe around June.)
We’ll start with the Moto E5 Plus. This one looks pretty high end, especially in the “Mineral Blue” color option. It’s glossy and gorgeous. Of course it’s also available in black, I mean “flash grey”. It’ll also have a nice 3GB of RAM, along with the Snapdragon 435 CPU, TurboPower charging, and a 6″ display with the popular 2:1 aspect ratio (also known as 18:9 if you multiply that by 9 for some reason.)
The Moto E5 Play is probably going to be even less expensive than the E5 Plus. You may remember previous versions of this phone selling for around $40. Besides the most-likely burner-level price possibility, another really nice thing about the E5 Play is that it has a user-removable battery. Sure, having a TurboCharge option that can get you 6 more hours of battery life after 15 minutes of charging is cool and all, but if you keep a spare battery in your wallet, you can have a whole 2nd day’s worth of battery life in maybe 5 seconds with no charger at all. Removable batteries are still much smarter.
Check out the photos and detailed specifications below for more about these two new phones, and let us know in the comments what you think.
Moto E5 Plus
|Technical specs for Moto E5 Plus
|Operating System
|Android™ 8.0, Oreo™
|System Architecture/ Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 processor with 1.4GHz Octa-core CPU and Adreno 505 GPU
|Memory (RAM)
|3 GB
|Storage
|32 GB with microSD Card support (up to 128 GB)
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm)
|Weight
|200 g
|Display
|6” HD+ (1440 x 720), IPS LCD
|Battery
|5000 mAh, Non-removable
|Charging
|15W TurboPower™ Charger, 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge
|Water Protection
|Water repellent coating (p2i)
|Network Bands (by model)
|4G LTE (Cat6), CDMA / EVDO Rev A, UMTS / HSPA+, GSM / EDGE
4G: TDD LTE band 41(Full) FDD LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/66
3G: WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8 CDMA BC0/BC1/BC10
|Rear Camera
|12 MP, f2.0, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization
|Video Capture
|1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)
|Front Camera
|8 MP, f2.2, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light
|SIM Card
|Single Nano SIM
|Connectivity
|Micro-USB port, USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Bluetooth® Technology
|Bluetooth® 4.2 LE
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Speakers/Microphones
|Front-ported speaker, 2-Mics
|NFC
|No
|Location Services
|GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS
|Sensors
|Fingerprint reader, proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, sensor hub, gyroscope, magnetometer (e-Compass)
Moto E5 Play
|Technical specs for Moto E5 Play
|Operating System
|Android™ 8.0, Oreo™
|System Architecture/ Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 425 or 427 processor with 1.4GHz quad- core CPU and Adreno 308 GPU
|Memory (RAM)
|2 GB
|Storage
|16 GB, expandable by up to 128GB microSD card
|Dimensions
|151 x 74 x 8.85 mm (5.95 x 2.91 x 0.35 in.)
|Weight
|150 g (5.29 oz.)
|Display
|5.2” HD LCD
|Battery
|2800mAh interchangeable
|Charging
|5W or 10W rapid charger
|Water Protection
|Water repellent coating (p2i)
|Network Bands (by model)
|4G LTE (Cat 4/Cat 5/Cat6/Cat13), CDMA / EVDO Rev A, UMTS / HSPA+, GSM / EDGE
2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8 CDMA BC 0/1/10,
3G: WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8,
4G: FDD LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/25/26/66/71 TDD LTE band
38/41
|Rear Camera
|8 MP, f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode
|Video Capture
|1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)
|Front Camera
|5MP, Selfie Flash/Light
|SIM Card
|Single Nano SIM
|Connectivity
|Micro-USB port, USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Bluetooth®
|Bluetooth® 4.2 LE
|Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Speakers/ Microphones
|2-in-1 front-ported speaker, 2 Mics
|NFC
|No
|Location Services
|GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS
|Sensors
|Fingerprint reader, proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer (e-Compass), sensor hub