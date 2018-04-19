China-based Huawei may not the world’s number one smartphone vendor… yet, but it’s by far the most productive manufacturer of high-end Android handsets out there, having released the P20, P20 Pro and Mate RS Porsche Design already this year. Then you have all those inexpensive Honor-branded flagships, like the V10 and View 10, which are actually the same exact device, and now a slightly smaller Honor 10 with an iPhone X (and Huawei P20)-inspired notch in tow.

The divisive screen cutout maximizes the usable real estate, with the 5.8-inch Honor 10 revealed by Tenaa earlier this week as measuring a very compact 149.6 x 71.2mm, despite somehow finding room to accommodate a front-mounted fingerprint sensor. Formally unveiled and put up for pre-order already in Huawei’s domestic market, the shiny all-glass Kirin 970 powerhouse starts at a measly $415 or so.

That’s CNY 2,599, securing you a generous 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, while a 128 gig variant with the same memory count fetches 400 yuan more for a total equating to around $480. Like all of Huawei’s recent hero devices, the Honor 10 seems to shine in the photography and videography department, thanks to dual 16 and 24MP rear-facing cameras, as well as a single 24MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Like all Honor-branded flagships, Leica’s imaging assistance and expertise is absent, with an “AI Camera” inscription on the back reminding you nonetheless of the Kirin 970 SoC’s built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. As for the ultra-wide 5.84-inch LCD panel, its resolution is marginally upgraded from both the Honor View 10 and Huawei P20, to 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The Honor 10 perfectly matches the 3400mAh battery capacity of the P20, supporting proprietary SuperCharge technology, with both a USB Type-C port and headphone jack also present, unlike on the P20, and Android 8.1 Oreo running the software show out the box with EMUI 8.1 on top. Last but not least, let us admire those stunning Mirage Purple, Mirage Blue, Black and Grey color options, the former two of which sport a gradient effect actually shifting between two different hues. This bad boy’s Western expansion can’t come soon enough.