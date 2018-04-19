Daisy is Apple’s newest robot to help with iPhone recycling

In 2016, Apple introduced us to Liam, a series of disassembly tools centralized onto a robotic arm that can take apart an iPhone and collect precious materials and other salvage for recycling into other products.

Now, meet Daisy. Daisy can take apart nine types of iPhone at a rate of up to 200 devices an hour and rescue screws, displays, cobalt, lithium and other elements that can be repurposed. Apple has assembled an army of Daisies in conjunction with its latest environmental initiative ahead of Earth Day on April 21.

From now until April 30, for every Apple device traded in or recycled, Apple will donate part of its proceeds to Conservation International, an NGO supporting causes around better livelihoods with environmental policy and action. Customers will still get credit for use at the Apple Store for eligible trade-ins.