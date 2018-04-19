In addition to operating probably the best and richest alternative Android app store in the world, Amazon also offers some of its own apps on Google Play as free downloads. We’re talking immensely popular titles like Amazon Shopping, Kindle, Prime Video or Alexa, but also a few lesser-known players including Amazon WorkSpaces, WorkDocs and a recent release called simply “Internet.”

Technically, the web browser is listed as “Internet: fast, lite, and private”, having been published last month, and only downloaded by a few hundred Android users to date. That’s mainly because essentially no one knew the app existed until earlier this week, with absolutely no promotion on Amazon’s part even after the “lite” Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox alternative was discovered by TechCrunch’s eagle-eyed writers.

All we know about Amazon’s latest Internet vision is that it specifically targets emerging markets, where download speeds, mobile data allotment or storage space might run low. You’ll apparently need less than 2MB to install this thing on your low-end Android device in India and neighboring countries, which is still enough to guarantee your privacy, with no “extra permissions” required or personal data collected, as is the case with “other browsers.”

In addition to its extra-small size, big focus on privacy, and blazing fast speed (allegedly), Amazon Internet also aims to woo you with tab preview functionality and news from “top sources” right on your homepage. That sounds pretty compelling, but the complete lack of publicity suggests this is still very much a work in progress.