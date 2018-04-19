A “Storm” is brewing for the LG V40 (ThinQ?)

Which number comes after 30? 31? 34? 35? How about 40?

After launching the LG V30S ThinQ early this year, people are left wondering what will come in a full V-series upgrade expected later this fall. We’ve been teased with a fairly comprehensive early look of what could be the V35 ThinQ, but could we actually be dealing with the V40 beforehand?

Leaks journalist Evan Blass purportedly has some information about the V30.

LG V40 is codenamed Storm. pic.twitter.com/fNqLUdNzsP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

Nowhere in this tweet do we have context for when the phone may launch and how this relates at all to the V35 or even the G-series. Perhaps it could just be smart planning for 2019? We don’t know at this point. And where the heck is that ThinQ vanity branding for the AI?

By the way, the LG G7 ThinQ is launching May 2.