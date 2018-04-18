LG has a lot of ultra-affordable smartphones available around the world, most of them part of the K family or rebranded under various confusing and oftentimes pompous names for prepaid US carriers. But you probably can’t find a cheaper Android handset than Verizon’s LG K20 V right now. That’s actually physically impossible, as Big Red currently allows you to “purchase” the 5.3-incher free of charge, no trade-in required and (almost) no strings attached.

You obviously need to sign up for a device payment plan, and technically cough up $7 a month for two years, with all the money coming back to you as credit applied to your account over 24 months. That means you’ll be saving a cool $168 in total, and all you have to do is stay with Verizon for the entire promotional period of two years. Also, keep in mind that a one-time $30 activation fee still applies.

It goes without saying that the LG K20 V, originally released more than a year ago, is no powerhouse by either 2018 or 2017 standards. But it’s certainly not the worst thing you can get for free, with Android Nougat software (ugh), 720p screen resolution, a Snapdragon 425 processor (meh), 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras, a 2800mAh user-removable battery, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor (huzzah).

The mid-ranger doesn’t look half bad either, thanks to curved glass and a metal frame, but you need to hurry, as Verizon’s crazy deal is set to expire later today, April 18. Specifically, at 11:59 PM EST. Tick-tock, bargain hunters!