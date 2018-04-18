Accessories

Stop overcharging your smartphone with the Takieso Walnut Charger

Stop draining your overall phone battery health by overcharging. Get yourself a stylish and affordable Takieso Walnut Charger. This classy, wooden charger will preserve your smartphone’s long term battery life by preventing overcharging.

Ever since the new iPhones were released with built-in Qi wireless charging capabilities, the popularity of the Takieso Walnut Charger has skyrocketed. Handcrafted with North American walnut wood, these minimalist chargers are a smarter, safer, and more stylish way of charging your phone.

The Takieso Walnut Charger will only cost you $34.90 today. That’s an amazing. 30% off the original value. Get your very own wireless smartphone charger while supplies last.

