Android

T-Mobile ONE Military and other initiatives are now going out to US veterans

Contents
Advertisement

T-Mobile is rolling out a bevy of incentives and credits for US veterans to come to the network from April 22.

Starting with the new T-Mobile ONE Military service plan for active members, families and their associated businesses, the company will lay out discounts for every line: 20 percent off the first line and 50 percent off for lines 2 through 6. A single line will be $55 per month, the second line will be $25 and others will be $10 with AutoPay.  Also, the Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active will also be half-off on a two-year installment plan if purchased by May 31.

The Un-carrier has been rated as one of the Top 100 Military Friendly Employers by Military Friendly for the past 11 years and has had guaranteed pay policies for members on leave, in training and for up to 6 months of deployment. It’s using its reputation to launch a new five-year plan to hire 10,000 veterans and close relatives. T-Mobile is also giving money to FourBlock, a job finding help service for veterans, to bring the existing Career Readiness Program to 20 more cities.

Finally, the company is pledging $500 million this year to improve LTE coverage around military bases.

Active duty and reserve members, National Guard as well as veterans, Gold Star families and veteran-led small businesses can take part.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
carriers, Deals, discounts, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, military, News, Samsung, T-Mobile, T-Mobile One, US
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.