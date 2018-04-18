T-Mobile ONE Military and other initiatives are now going out to US veterans

T-Mobile is rolling out a bevy of incentives and credits for US veterans to come to the network from April 22.

Starting with the new T-Mobile ONE Military service plan for active members, families and their associated businesses, the company will lay out discounts for every line: 20 percent off the first line and 50 percent off for lines 2 through 6. A single line will be $55 per month, the second line will be $25 and others will be $10 with AutoPay. Also, the Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active will also be half-off on a two-year installment plan if purchased by May 31.

The Un-carrier has been rated as one of the Top 100 Military Friendly Employers by Military Friendly for the past 11 years and has had guaranteed pay policies for members on leave, in training and for up to 6 months of deployment. It’s using its reputation to launch a new five-year plan to hire 10,000 veterans and close relatives. T-Mobile is also giving money to FourBlock, a job finding help service for veterans, to bring the existing Career Readiness Program to 20 more cities.

Finally, the company is pledging $500 million this year to improve LTE coverage around military bases.

Active duty and reserve members, National Guard as well as veterans, Gold Star families and veteran-led small businesses can take part.