Samsung Galaxy S10 notch patent, iPhone market share loss & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S10 notch patent designs, or so we expect from some Samsung phone. Then we talk about the iPhone X that keeps losing market share in China. Then we talk about ZTE and all the recent legal problems the company is facing. Huawei follows as the P20 shipments continue to grow, regardless of its issues in the US. We end today’s show talking about the global launch of the Fitbit Versa.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Fitbit Versa global availability starts at $200, key features to be enabled later on
Huawei P20 shipments forecast to top 20 million
ZTE’s US trouble intensifies, as company could lose access to essential Android apps and services
iPhone goes flat in China as Apple gets crowded out
Should you worried about Samsung putting a notch on the Galaxy S10?

