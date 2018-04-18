Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) is company’s first mid-range phone updated to Android 8.0 Oreo
With the Oreo update saga finally over as far as both the Galaxy Note 8 and the S8 duo are concerned, and the first “Infinity Display” A-series device reportedly around the corner, the time has come for Samsung to also turn its attention to essential software support for the company’s 2017 mid-rangers.
Somewhat surprisingly, the 2017 variant of the Samsung Galaxy A5 is apparently receiving its official Android 8.0 promotion over-the-air ahead of the larger and slightly higher-end A7 (2017). More notably, the “Infinity Display” A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) are yet to leave their pre-installed Nougat OS version behind, while the A5 (2017) actually made its debut running Marshmallow, thus already scoring its second major software platform makeover.
For the time being, we can only confirm the update is rolling out in Russia, but it shouldn’t be long until other countries join the Oreo-flavored party. Stateside, of course, the Galaxy A5 (2017) has never been officially released, with unlocked international units purchased from Amazon and other unsanctioned retailers likely to also receive the 1.2GB+ goodie pack in the near future.
We’re talking mere weeks, maybe even days if you’re lucky, with the overall performance, security, reliability, productivity and battery life of the Exynos 7880-powered, Full HD-capable 5.2-incher set to be greatly improved. In addition to general Android 8.0 Oreo changes and enhancements, you can expect a bunch of proprietary Samsung Experience 9.0 revisions across the same aforementioned departments and many more.