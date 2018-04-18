After officially launching the “new” Nokia 6 on British soil exactly one week ago, and unveiling the regional release date of the Nokia 7 Plus a while back, you may have expected HMD Global to expand the high-end Nokia 8 Sirocco from India to the UK next. Instead, the full availability details of the upper mid-range 7 Plus are out today, increasing the pain and depression of the brand’s US-based fans.

Indeed, this is a well-balanced, respectably powerful, relatively good-looking and reasonably priced Android One phone, fetching £349.99 unlocked, with a Google Home Mini smart speaker included at no extra cost “for the first month of sales.” Technically, pre-orders are said to start later today from Nokia’s official e-store only, followed by “other retailers” on April 25.

But Amazon and Clove have already jumped the gun, which doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll also be able to kick off deliveries earlier than Nokia and other authorized third-party sellers like EE, Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, Tesco and Argos. The nationwide launch date is still May 2, when you should easily find inventory in select physical stores as well.