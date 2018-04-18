Nokia 7 Plus gets an official UK price point, up for pre-order today ahead of May 2 release
After officially launching the “new” Nokia 6 on British soil exactly one week ago, and unveiling the regional release date of the Nokia 7 Plus a while back, you may have expected HMD Global to expand the high-end Nokia 8 Sirocco from India to the UK next. Instead, the full availability details of the upper mid-range 7 Plus are out today, increasing the pain and depression of the brand’s US-based fans.
Indeed, this is a well-balanced, respectably powerful, relatively good-looking and reasonably priced Android One phone, fetching £349.99 unlocked, with a Google Home Mini smart speaker included at no extra cost “for the first month of sales.” Technically, pre-orders are said to start later today from Nokia’s official e-store only, followed by “other retailers” on April 25.
But Amazon and Clove have already jumped the gun, which doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll also be able to kick off deliveries earlier than Nokia and other authorized third-party sellers like EE, Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, Tesco and Argos. The nationwide launch date is still May 2, when you should easily find inventory in select physical stores as well.
Not quite as eye-catching as the expensive 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 7 Plus does rock a robust Series 6000 aluminum unibody construction, with a decently snappy Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood, alongside 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a 3800mAh battery. The 2:1 6-inch Full HD+ display sounds perfect for mobile content consumption, while those dual 12 + 13MP rear-facing cameras are carefully enhanced by Zeiss to compete against many flagship devices out there in terms of low-light performance, zoom quality and bokeh effects. All in all, you’re getting plenty of bang for your
buck quid, and Americans have every reason to be sad this phone is not coming their way.