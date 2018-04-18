LCD iPhone now predicted to drop to $550, have a dual-SIM option

Apple’s first dual-SIM phone could come this year with the least expensive of the three new iPhones expected to appear this fall. And it could be more affordable than what current consensus has been predicting.

Those words from KGI Securities’s well-known Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo, who believes that this iPhone model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen will come in both single- and dual-SIM versions and that pricing could start at $550 for the former and $650 for the latter — other analysts have been seeing this device as a $700 to $800 shelf sitter. The findings have been published in an investment note obtained by 9to5Mac.

Apple has been losing ground in the mobile market share game in China and Kuo thinks that the new premium-B strategy could “help increase market share in China and commercial markets.” This could help the LCD iPhone sell between 100 million and 120 million units in the year from when it should launch in September.

Two other premium iPhones with OLED displays at 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches in size should also debut with the LCD iPhone at higher price points. Apple’s most affordable phone, the iPhone SE, is said to have a sequel surface at WWDC in June.